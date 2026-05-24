Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities to organise international conference on religious studies in Italy

ABU DHABI, 24th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities (MBZUH) will organise its first international conference on religious studies on October 2–3, 2026, at the University of Padova in Italy.

Held under the theme “Religion and Shared Humanity: Contemporary Approaches in Theology and Religious Studies,” the conference is organised in collaboration with the University of Padova and the University of Eastern Piedmont.

The conference reflects the university’s commitment to advancing scholarly research in the humanities and religious studies, with particular attention to shared values and dialogue among cultures and religions. It moves beyond conventional, single-discipline approaches to the study of religion, creating space for rigorous critical inquiry and sustained dialogue across traditions and fields.

As part of efforts to organise the event, the university has issued a call for papers to researchers and academics worldwide. Submissions are accepted in both Arabic and English. All submitted papers will undergo peer review conducted by specialists appointed by the Scientific Committee of the conference. Travel and accommodation expenses will be covered for researchers whose contributions are accepted. Full details regarding participation requirements, submission guidelines, and deadlines are available at www.mbzuh.ac.ae/religions-conference-en.

Dr. Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri, university chancellor, described the conference as a meaningful step forward in how religious studies are approached and understood. “We do not regard religious studies as a field isolated from lived reality. It is, rather, a space for understanding the human being, the existential questions people face, the ethical challenges they confront, and the civilisational transformations they undergo,” he said. “In a world of growing divisions and misunderstanding, there is an increasing need for a rigorous scholarly discourse that re-examines our shared human foundations and reinforces the values of dialogue, coexistence, and mutual respect.”