'Zayed Giving Caravans' start community mission for early heart disease detection

ABU DHABI, 24th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Zayed Giving caravans have launched a community volunteering mission for the early detection of heart disease using artificial intelligence in Abu Dhabi's Mohamed bin Zayed City as part of a strategic plan targeting all emirates.

Sultan Al Khayal, Zayed Giving initiative team member and Secretary-General of the Sharjah Charity House Foundation, said UAE doctors have established a model for specialised voluntary work by operating mobile clinics and field hospitals.

He noted that the current phase has seen a large turnout for mobile clinic services equipped with AI screening technologies, cardiac ultrasound units, and mobile laboratories.

Dr. Adel Al Shamri Al Ajami, CEO of the Zayed Giving Initiative, stated that the caravans have successfully raised community awareness about heart disease, prevention, and treatment under the supervision of qualified voluntary medical teams.

French cardiac surgeon and initiative member Dr. Olivier Jegadin emphasised the global prevalence of heart disease, highlighting the caravan's role in diagnostics, prevention, and training.

The initiative includes a national plan supervised by the UAE Resuscitation Council to train one million people in cardiopulmonary resuscitation and cardiac arrest response.