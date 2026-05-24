Premier League: Arsenal end 22 years of hurt as Pep waves goodbye to City

LONDON, 24th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Arsenal have shattered 22 years of Premier League heartbreak to capture a historic title on an emotional final day that saw Pep Guardiola take his final, tearful bow at Manchester City.

The Gunners wrapped up their historic campaign with a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, finishing at the summit with 85 points. Palace ended their season in 15th place on 45 points.

At the Etihad Stadium, Pep Guardiola’s final game in charge of Manchester City ended in a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa. City finished as runners-up on 78 points, while Villa—fresh from their Europa League triumph—clinched fourth place with 65 points.

Meanwhile, Anfield bid farewell to Mohamed Salah as Liverpool played out a 1-1 draw with Brentford. The result left the Reds fifth on 60 points and Brentford ninth on 53 points.

At the bottom of the table, Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers were relegated after a 1-1 draw, finishing 19th and 20th respectively. West Ham United were also relegated despite a comprehensive 3-0 win over Leeds United, whilst Tottenham Hotspur ensured their safety with a 1-0 victory over Everton.

In the day's other fixtures, Manchester United beat Brighton 3-0, Fulham defeated Newcastle United 2-0, and Sunderland edge past Chelsea 2-1. Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth played out a 1-1 draw.

Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Aston Villa, and Liverpool have all secured qualification for next season's Champions League.