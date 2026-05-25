Four dead, 17 missing after under-construction building collapse in Philippines

MANILA, 25th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Four people were killed after a building collapsed before dawn Sunday in Angeles City in northern Philippines' Pampanga province, as search and rescue operations continue for 17 missing people, authorities said Monday.

According to the local bureau of fire protection, three victims were recovered from rubble, while another person staying at a nearby apartelle was killed by falling debris.

Local media reported that authorities said as of Sunday afternoon, at least 26 individuals had been rescued -- 24 from the fallen building and two from the apartelle. Ten of the survivors sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials said an investigation is now underway into what caused the collapse ​of the multi-storey building.