TRENDS Group to participate in Warsaw International Book Fair 2026

ABU DHABI, 25th May, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory is finalising preparations for its participation in the Warsaw International Book Fair 2026, one of Eastern Europe's most prominent cultural and literary events.

The Group's integrated knowledge pavilion will be hosted in the Polish capital at the renowned PGE Narodowy Stadium from 27th to 31st May 2026.

TRENDS Group will showcase its latest publications, strategic analyses, and research studies, reflecting its core vision to support intellectual discourse and promote knowledge-based dialogue on an international scale.

The TRENDS pavilion will host a high-profile youth panel discussion organised by TRENDS Global, titled "Shaping Tomorrow: Young Voices, Global Impact." The session will bring together young leaders, researchers, and innovators to explore how rising generations can shape public discourse, enrich global culture, and drive international dialogue in a rapidly changing world.

The pavilion will feature a series of open dialogues, intellectual forums, and networking sessions aimed at building sustainable partnerships and expanding the Group’s international cooperation network.

TRENDS' agenda features a series of strategic institutional visits on the sidelines of the fair. These meetings aim to engage leading Polish research and policy institutions—such as the Casimir Pulaski Foundation and the Polish Institute of International Affairs (PISM)—to exchange perspectives and explore future collaborative research projects.

Senior Researcher Awadh Al-Breiki, Director-General of TRENDS Global, said that participating in the fair marks a strategic milestone in TRENDS Group’s journey to solidify its presence within the global knowledge and publishing ecosystem, while empowering youth and enhancing their research capabilities.

Al-Breiki pointed out that the selection of the Emirate of Sharjah as the Guest of Honour for this edition provides a premier platform to showcase the depth of Emirati and Arab culture to a broad European audience. He stressed that TRENDS Global views knowledge diplomacy as a fundamental pillar of its international outreach strategy.

Rawda Al-Marzouqi, Head of the Exhibitions and Distribution Sector at TRENDS Group, said that this participation represents an important avenue for introducing TRENDS' intellectual output to the world and opening broader horizons for expertise exchange with major international publishing houses and research centres.

Al-Marzouqi explained that the TRENDS pavilion will feature approximately 450 titles ranging from political and economic analyses to strategic forecasting and rapid technological transformations.

The fair features more than 1,200 diverse cultural and intellectual events, including panel discussions, author meet-and-greets, book signings, and specialised professional workshops tailored for the publishing and media sectors.