Team Abu Dhabi F1 to compete in UIM F1H2O World Championship in Italy

ABU DHABI, 25th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Team Abu Dhabi will compete in the opening round of the UIM F1H2O World Championship, set to take place in Cagliari, Italy, from 29th to 31st May.

The team will compete with three boats driven by Emirati driver Rashid Al Qemzi and Swedish racers Jonas Andersson and Erik Stark, reflecting the strong presence of the UAE team among the world’s elite competitors in the championship.

Over the past few days, Team Abu Dhabi has undergone an intensive training camp in Italy to maximise the readiness of both the boats and drivers ahead of the official start, especially considering the high level of competition expected in the season opener.

Team Abu Dhabi is aiming to continue its strong presence on the world championship stage, relying on the vast experience of its drivers and its advanced technical capabilities, in addition to the team’s remarkable history in international competition.

The Cagliari round will feature free practice sessions, official qualifying, and the main race, with participation from a number of world champions and top international Formula 1 powerboat racers.