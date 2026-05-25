ALECGS, Emirates Creative Association support Arabic language

SHARJAH, 25th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Arabic Language Educational Centre for the Gulf States (ALECGS) and the Emirates Creative Association signed a cooperation agreement on Sunday aimed at strengthening partnerships supporting the development of Arabic language education and promoting its role in creativity and innovation.

The agreement was signed at ALECGS headquarters in University City, Sharjah, by Dr Issa Saleh Al Hammadi, Director of ALECGS, and Sheikha Dr Khulood bint Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Emirates Creative Association, in the presence of officials and specialists from both sides.

The agreement aims to enhance cooperation in supporting the Arabic language, developing the creative abilities of students and teachers, and developing high-quality programmes and initiatives that contribute to the use of Arabic in innovation. It also includes the exchange of expertise and the organisation of joint events that serve the objectives of both parties.

The memorandum comes as part of ALECGS' efforts to expand its network of strategic partnerships, thereby strengthening its regional role in developing Arabic language education and supporting initiatives aimed at empowering it as a language of science, creativity, and culture.

The visit also included a tour of the centre (library, theatre, Arabic language exhibition, and exhibition of language activities) and its efforts in serving, teaching, and learning the Arabic language, in addition to the centre's work in linguistic creativity through publications, studies, and research competitions in short stories, novels, and poetry for students from ALECGS member states, and the Gulf Arabic Language Competitions, which aim to enhance students' linguistic creativity and boost their confidence in the Arabic language and their ability to express themselves creatively.

A visual presentation was also given outlining the centre's efforts, achievements, and activities since its establishment.

Dr Al Hammadi said the memorandum reflected ALECGS' commitment to building effective strategic partnerships with national and community institutions to support Arabic language education and strengthen its presence in educational and creative environments.

Sheikha Dr Khulood said the association was proud of the partnership and aimed through the agreement to support initiatives that promote creativity in the Arabic language and open new opportunities for students and young people.

At the conclusion of the visit, ALECGS presented a commemorative shield to Sheikha Dr Khulood in recognition of the association's efforts in the field of creativity. The shield was presented by Dr Issa Saleh Al Hammadi, Director of ALECGS.