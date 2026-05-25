PureLab, Baynounah Gene Solutions to advance diagnostics, biotechnology innovation in UAE

ABU DHABI, 25th May, 2026 (WAM) -- PureLab, part of PureHealth, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Baynounah Gene Solutions to explore opportunities for collaboration across diagnostics innovation, synthetic biology, molecular sciences, and research and development initiatives in the UAE.

The MoU reflects a shared commitment to advancing healthcare innovation, strengthening local scientific capabilities, and supporting the UAE’s vision for a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy.

Under the MoU, the two organisations will collaborate on joint research initiatives, validation studies, pilot projects, and workforce development programmes in advanced diagnostics and biotechnology. The partnership will also explore next-generation molecular diagnostic solutions and synthetic biology applications designed to address evolving healthcare needs in the UAE.

Arindam Haldar, Chief Executive Officer of PureLab, said, “We are proud to formalise this strategic collaboration with Baynounah Gene Solutions under a shared vision to advance healthcare innovation and scientific capability in the UAE. Through this partnership, we aim to strengthen local diagnostics innovation, support research and development, and contribute to future-ready healthcare solutions.”

Dr. Omar Najim, Chief Executive Officer of Baynounah Gene Solutions, stated, “This collaboration marks an important step in supporting UAE-led innovation in biotechnology and molecular sciences. By combining our expertise, we aim to accelerate scientific advancement, strengthen local capabilities, and support the development of next-generation healthcare solutions aligned with national priorities.”

The collaboration supports the UAE’s broader vision to advance healthcare innovation, biotechnology, and scientific research, while contributing to the growth of the country’s life sciences ecosystem and knowledge-based economy.