Sharjah Finance Department organises 2027 General Budget Preparation Forum

SHARJAH, 25th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Finance Department (SFD) has organised the 2027 General Budget Preparation Forum in collaboration with the Financial Training Centre affiliated with SFD and the Financial Forum Working Team.

The forum comes as part of SFD’s ongoing efforts to develop the government financial system and enhance the efficiency of budget preparation in line with best approved financial and planning practices, supporting the Government of Sharjah’s vision towards achieving financial sustainability and improving government spending efficiency.

The forum witnessed the participation of representatives from government entities across Sharjah and featured a series of specialised sessions and technical discussions focused on developing government budget preparation mechanisms and enhancing institutional readiness for preparing the 2027 fiscal year budget project.

During the forum, the Financial Training Centre presented its 2026 financial training plan, which aims to develop government financial competencies and enhance the skills of employees working in budgeting and financial planning through training programmes and courses.

The forum also included a comprehensive overview of the updated instructions, guidelines, and directives related to the 2027 General Budget Preparation Project, in addition to reviewing the principles and standards associated with preparing the various budget chapters, including salaries and wages, operational expenses, capital expenditures, revenue estimation mechanisms, outputs preparation, performance agreements, and related requirements.

The forum sessions were presented by representatives from SFD, including Marwa Al Suwaidi, Director of Budget and Financial Planning Department; Noor Shuhail, Head of Infrastructure and Capital Budget Section; Meitha Ailan, Head of Government Administration Budget Division; Maryam bin Hadda, Budget Analyst; Shaima Al Amoudi, Budget Analyst; and Azza Al Suwaidi, Assistant Budget Analyst.

They highlighted the most prominent technical and practical aspects related to government budget preparation and the mechanisms for its development in accordance with the latest approved financial methodologies.

Nasser Kashwani, Director of the Financial Training Centre, affirmed that organising the forum reflects the department’s commitment to continuously developing government budget preparation systems and strengthening integration and coordination with various government entities in Sharjah, contributing to the development of more efficient, flexible, and sustainable budgets.

He said, “The forum also serves as an important platform for exchanging knowledge and expertise, while unifying concepts and procedures related to government budget preparation, in line with the Government of Sharjah’s aspirations for institutional excellence and financial sustainability.”

Marwa Al Suwaidi said that the forum represents an important milestone in enhancing the readiness of government entities to prepare the general budget project according to an integrated financial methodology. She emphasised that the discussions focused on improving entities’ understanding of updated instructions and procedures, contributing to the preparation of more accurate, flexible, and efficient budgets.

Participants also discussed the latest practices related to preparing outputs and performance indicators, as well as the importance of linking budgets to strategic objectives and targeted government outcomes, contributing to enhancing the quality of government services and improving institutional performance efficiency.

The forum further highlighted the importance of accurate financial planning, strengthening the efficiency of government resource management, and promoting a culture of spending rationalisation through preparing realistic and well-studied financial estimates that support resource sustainability and enable government objectives to be achieved efficiently and effectively.