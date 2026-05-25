Omar Al Marzooqi wins Visit Portugal Grand Prix at Al Shira’aa CSIO3 Lisbon

LISBON, 25th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Shira’aa rider Omar Abdul Aziz Al Marzooqi claimed a landmark international victory on Sunday evening, winning the Lisbon Grand Prix presented by Visit Portugal aboard Chacco Bay after producing one of only two double clear performances over Bernardo Costa Cabral’s technical 1.55m course.

Held at the historic Sociedade Hípica Portuguesa in the heart of Lisbon, the Grand Prix brought together a world-class field of international combinations as part of the revitalised CSIO Lisbon, a show supported by Al Shira’aa following the organisation’s commitment to restoring the prestigious Nations Cup to the Portuguese capital from 2026 onwards.

Omar and Chacco Bay stopped the clock in an impressive 38.43 seconds in the jump-off to secure victory ahead of France’s Edouard Chauvet and Zia Mia de la Bonn Z, with Portugal’s Duarte Seabra completing the podium.

The victory also marks the second Grand Prix win for Omar and Chacco Bay as a partnership, further cementing the combination as one of the UAE’s most exciting emerging combinations on the international circuit.

Currently ranked inside the top 10 of the FEI U25 rankings, Omar continues to establish himself amongst the sport’s leading young talents under the vision and support of Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy and of the Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Ladies Clubs, and Founder of Al Shira’aa Stables in Abu Dhabi.

“Winning in Lisbon means so much to me, especially that it’s such a historical event that has been restored by Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan after a three-year break. As always, I’m grateful to Al Shira’aa for the continued support and for making these victories possible,” Al Marzooqi said.

Sami Kettle, Director of Global Operations at Al Shira’aa, said, “We are incredibly proud to see Omar Al Marzooqi and Chacco Bay deliver such an outstanding performance to win the CSIO3* Al Shira’aa Lisbon Grand Prix. This victory is a true reflection of Omar’s talent, determination and exceptional horsemanship, together with the incredible partnership he has built with Chacco Bay.

“To see a UAE rider stand at the top in such a historic European arena is a proud moment for UAE equestrian sport and a reflection of the strength, dedication and ambition of our riders.

“We would also like to recognise and thank the entire team behind moments like today, as success of this level is never achieved alone. At Al Shira’aa, we are a family, and it takes the dedication, belief and hard work of so many people behind the scenes to make days like this possible.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan for her unwavering vision, passion and support for equestrian sport, and to the UAE Equestrian Federation for their continued commitment to supporting and developing UAE athletes. Victories like this represent not only individual achievement, but the strength of a united team and the bright future of UAE equestrianism on the global stage.”

The win carries additional significance given Al Shira’aa’s recent commitment to the future of equestrian sport in Portugal. In November 2025, Al Shira’aa announced a five-year agreement to restore the historic Lisbon Nations Cup following a three-year hiatus, reaffirming Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s mission to bring sport to the people while supporting legacy events across Europe.