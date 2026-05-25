Three bouts for UAE judo team in opening of Asian Championship in Tashkent

ABU DHABI, 25th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Judo Federation has announced that the national team will compete in three bouts at the opening of the Asian Cadets Championship, hosted by the Uzbekistan Federation in Tashkent on 28th and 29th May, with the participation of 692 male and female athletes from 11 countries.

The federation said the national team will compete in the lightweight divisions on the opening day, 28th May, in the under 55kg, under 60kg and under 66kg categories, followed the next day by the heavyweight competitions in the under 73kg and under 81kg categories.

The federation added that the delegation will depart tomorrow for Uzbekistan, headed by Mohammed Jassim, Secretary-General, and comprising five players, Masoud Al Mesmari (under 55kg), Anas Al Yamahi (under 60kg), Saqr Al Otaibi (under 66kg), Humaid Al Mazmi (under 73kg), and Yousef Al Awad (under 81kg), in addition to the technical staff.