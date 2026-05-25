Under directives of UAE President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi approves AED1.54bn housing benefits package for citizens ahead of Eid Al Adha

ABU DHABI, 25th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has approved a housing benefits package worth AED1.54 billion, benefiting 1,074 Emirati citizens across the emirate.

The approved package includes housing loans valued at AED1.41 billion, benefiting 929 citizens, and exemptions from housing loan repayments totalling AED123 million, benefiting 145 senior citizens, limited-income retirees and families of deceased citizens in Abu Dhabi.

The disbursement of the second housing package of 2026 comes ahead of Eid Al Adha, underscoring the leadership’s ongoing dedication to promoting family and social stability while ensuring the needs of citizens are met through sustainable and inclusive housing solutions.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA), said, “We extend our deepest gratitude and appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and to H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, for their continued directives that place citizens’ needs at the forefront of all priorities to achieve social stability.

The leadership remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring a dignified life and suitable housing for local families, fostering their wellbeing and security while contributing to a cohesive society that actively supports the nation’s development journey.”

Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said, “The new housing benefits package underscores our leadership’s dedication to family wellbeing and its continued commitment to supporting Emirati citizens and families while strengthening social stability. This aligns with the nation’s comprehensive development objectives and reinforces the vital role of suitable housing in building a cohesive and prosperous society.”

Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi further reaffirmed ADHA’s commitment to continuously developing its programmes and services to ensure citizens across the emirate can access suitable housing with ease and convenience, while advancing the housing sector in alignment with the leadership’s vision and directives.

With the approval of this package, the total value of housing benefits delivered to citizens in Abu Dhabi emirate during 2026 has reached AED5.76 billion. This package brings the total housing benefits delivered to citizens in Abu Dhabi since the establishment of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority to more than 133,000, exceeding AED182 billion.