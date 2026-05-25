Abu Dhabi Customs develops integrated sustainability framework to strengthen its corporate strategy

ABU DHABI, 25th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Customs has developed an innovative methodology to integrate the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into its corporate strategy, strategic plans, and operational plans, as part of its vision to strengthen its position as a world-class customs authority, and in line with its strategic commitment to embedding sustainability across its operations.

The new methodology translates the SDGs into practical initiatives and measurable performance indicators, helping to enhance institutional performance, embed sustainability across the customs ecosystem, and create a lasting positive impact across economic, social, and environmental dimensions.

The methodology is built around an integrated sustainability framework based on five key pillars: People, Planet, Peace, Prosperity, and Partnership. Each pillar is linked to clear objectives and practical initiatives that reflect the nature of customs work. This framework was developed under the “Development of the Sustainability and Green Customs Framework” project, which established a comprehensive institutional framework covering an implementation roadmap, governance structure, performance measurement mechanisms, and sustainability reporting processes.

The project followed a structured, evidence-based approach that included assessing the current state and benchmarking Abu Dhabi Customs against leading customs administrations worldwide. This helped to identify development opportunities and strengthen alignment with international best practices.

As part of this effort, Abu Dhabi Customs issued its Sustainability Report in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, reflecting its commitment to the best global practices in governance, sustainability, and institutional transparency.

This direction strengthens Abu Dhabi Customs’ role in supporting legitimate and secure trade, advancing green customs, and contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. It also supports Abu Dhabi’s efforts to build a more sustainable, innovative, and future-ready development model.