Nahyan bin Mubarak attends graduation ceremony of Canadian University Dubai’s 15th Commencement

DUBAI, 25th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, continues to strengthen its global position as a leading model in investing in people, advancing education, empowering youth, and building a knowledge and innovation-based society, noting that universities and academic institutions play a pivotal role in preparing generations capable of shaping the future and contributing to comprehensive national development.

Sheikh Nahyan made these remarks while attending Canadian University Dubai’s (CUD) 15th graduation ceremony honouring the “Class of Pride and Glory” held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, in the presence of Buti Saeed Al Kandari, Chancellor and Chairman of the University Board of Trustees, Professor Karim Chelli, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University, members of the Board of Trustees, academic and administrative staff, parents, and graduates.

During the ceremony, he awarded graduation certificates to 600 graduates from the university’s various schools, including the School of Management; Health Sciences, Digital Innovation and Sustainability; Communication; Creative Industries; Engineering, Applied Science and Technology; Architecture and Interior Design; and Psychology, coinciding with the university’s celebration of its 20th anniversary in Dubai.

The university named this year’s graduating cohort the “Class of Pride and Glory” in tribute to the confidence, resilience, and clarity of vision that continue to drive the UAE.

In his address during the ceremony, Nahyan bin Mubarak emphasised that education remains the cornerstone of societal advancement and national progress, and that investing in young minds and talents is the true path towards a more sustainable and prosperous future.

Sheikh Nahyan said, “I am truly delighted to join you today in celebrating the graduation of a new class from Canadian University Dubai, an academic institution that, over the past 20 years, has established itself as a distinguished hub for education, creativity, and cultural openness, while preparing graduates equipped with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to serve their communities.”

He added, “In the UAE, we firmly believe that education is the true foundation for the advancement and prosperity of nations, and that investing in people is the most important and enduring investment. Based on this vision, our wise leadership is committed to providing an advanced educational environment that embraces innovation and scientific research, supports young talents, and promotes the values of tolerance and coexistence.”

Sheikh Nahyan further stated, “The naming of this year’s cohort as the ‘Class of Pride and Glory’ reflects the deep sense of pride in the remarkable achievements attained by the UAE across all sectors. It also reflects great confidence in the future of this nation and in the ability of its sons and daughters to continue the journey of progress and excellence. Today, you represent an inspiring model of ambitious youth capable of transforming challenges into opportunities and achieving success through knowledge, hard work, and determination.”

He pointed out that the world is witnessing rapid transformations in technology, economics, sustainability, and artificial intelligence, which require younger generations to embrace initiative, continuous learning, and openness to knowledge, commenting, “Today, you are entering a new phase in your lives, and you must realise that learning does not end with obtaining a degree. It is a lifelong journey that requires perseverance, self-development, and the ability to adapt.”

Sheikh Nahyan also stressed the important role universities play in promoting humanitarian values and mutual understanding, affirming that education is not limited to acquiring academic knowledge alone, but also includes building character, strengthening social responsibility, and reinforcing ethical and human values.

He further emphasised, “The UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has presented to the world a unique civilisational model founded on tolerance, coexistence, and respect for humanity. The UAE has proven that cultural diversity is a source of strength, creativity, and prosperity. It is important that you carry these values with you wherever you go and serve as ambassadors of goodness, cooperation, and peace.”

He added, “What Canadian University Dubai has achieved over the past 20 years represents a successful model of an academic institution committed to continuous development, excellence, and global openness. The university has succeeded in building an educational environment that fosters innovation and creativity while embracing cultural and intellectual diversity, in line with the UAE’s vision and humanitarian message.”

Sheikh Nahyan continued, “Your responsibility after graduation is not limited to professional success alone, but also includes contributing to your communities and promoting the values of cooperation, humanity, and collective action. Today’s world needs leaders who possess knowledge, awareness, and values, and who are capable of building bridges between cultures and peoples.”

He concluded by saying, “On this occasion, I would like to express my appreciation to the university’s leadership, faculty members, and administrative teams for their sincere efforts in building an outstanding educational institution. I also congratulate the parents, whose unwavering support and encouragement enabled their children to reach this important milestone. I congratulate all of you on this well-deserved achievement and wish you a future filled with success and contribution. Remain ambitious, hold firmly to your values, and make knowledge, hard work, and creativity your permanent path towards excellence and service to humanity.”