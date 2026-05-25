‘Experience Abu Dhabi’ to launch community poetry experience

ABU DHABI, 25th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Experience Abu Dhabi will launch a poetry activation at Zayed National Museum on Thursday 28th May. Brought to life in both Arabic and English, the activation invites visitors to take part in intimate one-to-one exchanges with poets, transforming personal reflections into original poetry inspired by the city and its people.

Through these conversations, original poems are crafted in response to the reflections shared, creating a personal and meaningful dialogue between the poets and participants. Everyone is welcome; from UAE nationals to residents and tourists, all stories and perspectives are important. The experience is part of the museum’s ‘The Joy of Eid’ programme, running from 27th to 31st May.

Nassra Al Buainain, Director of Learning & Public Engagement at Zayed National Museum said, “Zayed National Museum honours the legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, a man who led a nation while expressing his deepest love for his people and land through prose.

Sheikh Zayed understood that poetry was not separate from leadership, culture or identity – it was complementary to all three. To see people come together within this space to share their stories, memories and reflections through poetry feels not only fitting but deeply moving. The activation is a reminder that the poetic spirit Sheikh Zayed embodied was never his alone. It lives in this city, in its people and in every story shared within these walls.”

‘The Joy of Eid’ is a five-day programme hosted at Zayed National Museum celebrating the spirit of Eid through storytelling, hospitality, music, poetry and craftsmanship. It offers visitors of all ages the opportunity to experience Emirati Eid traditions through shared cultural experiences across the museum’s public spaces.