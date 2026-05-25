Rental Disputes Centre, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment settle AED3.5 million to release individuals in rental disputes

DUBAI, 25th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Rental Disputes Centre, represented by its “Yad Al Khair” Committee, has launched a new initiative titled “Eid Reunion”, in collaboration with the Mohamed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment, coinciding with the blessed occasion of Eid Al Adha. The initiative aims to support families involved in rental-related cases and ease living burdens during the festive period.

The initiative focuses on settling the financial obligations of 54 inmates detained in connection with rental disputes through the payment of a total amount of AED3.5 million, enabling their release and allowing them to reunite with their families and return to their communities in time for Eid celebrations.

These joint efforts come within the framework of institutional integration between charitable and community-oriented work, where the values of cooperation between the RDC and the Mohamed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment contribute to deepening the initiative’s impact and expanding its humanitarian reach, in a manner that reinforces stability among the targeted families.

The “Eid Reunion” initiative demonstrates an integrated vision that addresses the wider social repercussions of rental disputes, particularly those that escalate into legal consequences involving imprisonment. It prioritises practical resolutions designed to restore balance to individuals’ lives and alleviate hardship experienced by dependents, within a framework that respects humanitarian judicial dimensions alike.

In this context, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment continues to strengthen its humanitarian presence through initiatives and community contributions aimed at alleviating the burdens on underprivileged and financially distressed families, and promoting a spirit of solidarity and social cohesion, reflecting its mission to create a sustainable humanitarian impact within the UAE and beyond.

This approach further underscores the pivotal role played by the Rental Disputes Centre in supporting family and social stability in Dubai through impactful initiatives that go beyond dispute resolution to adopting measures that enhance community cohesion and mitigate the effects of financial hardship on families.

Moreover, the initiative represents a continuation of an ongoing humanitarian pathway dedicated to bringing happiness into homes and reviving the spirit of religious occasions. It facilitates reunification moments between released individuals and their relatives, carrying profound emotional and social significance while further strengthening familial bonds.