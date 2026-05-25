NAMA empowers women with practical skills to build independent careers in digital economy

SHARJAH, 25th May, 2026 (WAM) -- NAMA Women Advancement (NAMA) has concluded the first edition of its five-week “Digital Economy and Freelancing Skills Programme”, equipping women with practical skills to build careers in the growing digital and freelance economy.

Held at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK), the programme culminated in a final showcase where participants presented business concepts and digital projects before a jury panel.

Delivered over five weeks of intensive training and hands-on application, the programme focused on strengthening participants’ readiness for freelance and digital work by combining technical, marketing and entrepreneurial skills. Participants were guided in developing independent projects, establishing a stronger professional presence across digital platforms, and creating more flexible and sustainable income opportunities aligned with changing labour market demands.

Commenting on the programme, Mariam Al Hammadi, Director-General of NAMA Women Advancement, said, “The rapid expansion of the digital economy is reshaping how people work, build careers and generate income, creating new opportunities that rely on adaptability, specialised skills and strong digital presence. Preparing women to engage confidently with these changes is essential to strengthening their economic participation and expanding their access to sustainable professional opportunities.”

She added, “Through this programme, NAMA provided participants with practical, market-relevant experience that goes beyond learning digital tools to understanding how to develop ideas into viable business models, engage clients effectively and build independent professional pathways. The final projects demonstrated the value of applied training in helping women build more flexible and future-ready careers.”

The presentations highlighted the participants’ ability to align business ideas with market needs and develop scalable business plans. The projects spanned technology, healthcare, fashion, food, sustainability, heritage, tourism and gifts. They included a digital platform connecting students and academics with investors to turn research into viable ventures, a modest fashion label, and a healthy food project.

Other ideas included a community platform for exchanging used items through a points-based system to reduce waste, an outdoor hospitality service for traditional desserts, and a digital platform for organising and booking educational and tourism tours in Sharjah. Additional projects ranged from contemporary handicrafts inspired by traditional crafts to a mental health and wellbeing consultancy, a gifting concept linked to self-development and motivational digital content, and an on-demand home maintenance platform aimed at improving service efficiency and user experience.

At the conclusion of the programme, members of the jury panel were honoured, while participants received graduation certificates from the PricewaterhouseCoopers Academy, enhancing the programme’s professional value and supporting their progression towards developing independent projects or pursuing freelance career opportunities through a clearer strategic approach.

NAMA aims to build on the programme’s outcomes through future training and professional initiatives that respond to evolving labour market demands and strengthen women’s participation across emerging sectors of the new economy.