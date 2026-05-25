GCC leading model for Arab regional integration: Arab Parliament Speaker

CAIRO, 25th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, congratulated the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries on the 45th anniversary of the council’s establishment, marked annually on 25th May, praising the historic achievements that have reinforced its position as a leading and unique model of Arab regional integration.

In a statement issued today, Al Yamahi affirmed that the GCC has succeeded in consolidating the foundations of security, stability and sustainable development, while achieving advanced levels of coordination and integration across political, economic, security and development fields, strengthening joint Gulf action and serving the interests of Gulf and Arab peoples.

The Speaker of the Arab Parliament praised the wise visions of the GCC leaders, which have played a significant role in supporting the council’s journey and enhancing its unity and cohesion.

Al Yamahi also commended the GCC’s pivotal role in defending key Arab causes, foremost among them the Palestinian cause, in addition to its efforts to support Arab national security and enhance regional stability.

He affirmed the Arab Parliament’s commitment to continuing to strengthen strategic partnership and coordination with the GCC in a manner that serves Arab causes and supports development, prosperity and stability across the region.