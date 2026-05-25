Quarter Century Theatre and Performing Arts Centre members explore latest digital theatre, AI technologies in China

SHARJAH, 25th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Quarter Century Theatre and Performing Arts Centre, one of the specialised centres under Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, continues to implement the international phase of the “Digital Theatre Programme” in the People’s Republic of China from 18 to 31 May 2026.

The programme offers participants a specialised training experience that provides exposure to the latest global practices in digital performing arts, within a vision aimed at preparing a generation capable of reshaping the future of theatre through innovative approaches that keep pace with rapid technological advancements.

The programme targets members from Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah, Sharjah Youth, and Sharjah Capability Development, where participants are undertaking an intensive training programme focused on developing stage design skills and integrating artificial intelligence and digital technologies into theatrical productions. The programme aims to enhance participants’ creative and technical readiness while opening new horizons for understanding the future of theatre arts globally in service of human values.

During the programme, participants attended a series of specialised workshops and lectures highlighting modern theatre technologies, including a lecture on “Creative Transformation in Contemporary Stage Design Concepts”, another on “Integrated Innovation in Performing Arts and Stage Equipment”, and a workshop on “Theatre Safety and Security”.

The programme also featured a lecture titled “Exploring the Development of Visual Pre-Production Professions in Performances”, alongside a specialised session on “Fundamentals of Marketing Cultural and Entertainment Tourism Destinations”.

In addition, participants are attending a range of cultural activities and performances, as well as field visits to museums, cultural landmarks, opera houses, and live theatrical productions, providing them with direct exposure to Chinese culture and contemporary artistic experiences in the People’s Republic of China.

The international phase of the “Digital Theatre Programme” includes a delegation of members from Rubu’ Qarn institutions, featuring Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah members Meeral Al Maazmi and Rayan Al Mansoori, alongside Sharjah Youth members Bader Al Ketbi, Mohammed Al Kaabi, Obad Khamis, and Rashid AlJasmi, as part of a specialised training experience aimed at equipping them with the latest digital theatre and artificial intelligence technologies, while enhancing their artistic and technical skills in contemporary performing arts.

The accompanying supervisory team includes Hamda Al Maazmi, Head of Delegation and Youth Care Manager, alongside Nour Jasim Mubarak, Corporate Communication Officer and member of Sharjah Capability Development, and Ali Al Maazmi, Participants Supervisor and member of Sharjah Capability Development, who oversee the organisational, media, and supervisory aspects accompanying the programme during its international phase in the People’s Republic of China.

The programme also includes visits to several leading specialised facilities and exhibitions in theatre technologies, most notably the Guangzhou International Lighting and Sound Exhibition, in addition to a visit to the Guangzhou Opera House, allowing participants to explore the latest advancements in theatre design and operation technologies while linking academic and training aspects with global practical experiences in digital performing arts.

In this context, Dr Adnan Salloum, Theatre Arts Expert at Quarter Century Theatre and Performing Arts Centre, stated: “The Digital Theatre Programme represents a qualitative initiative that empowers participants with the tools of the future by integrating artistic knowledge with modern digital technologies, enhancing their capabilities in innovation and contemporary theatrical production. The programme also offers an opportunity to engage with advanced global experiences in this field.”

He added: “The strategic partnership with the Yinchuan Theatre Design Authority in the People’s Republic of China serves as a gateway for participants to explore a world of technology and digitalisation in support of theatrical achievement. It broadens their perspectives and strengthens their creative abilities through interaction with advanced technological learning environments and exposure to the latest technical tools via visits to factories and specialised exhibitions, most notably the Guangzhou Lighting and Sound Exhibition.”

The international phase of the programme will conclude with a visit to Guangzhou Vocational Academy of Art as part of an academic exchange initiative aimed at promoting knowledge exchange and dialogue in theatre arts and modern digital technologies. The programme will also culminate in a graduation ceremony celebrating participants’ training journey and the knowledge and practical skills they acquired during the Arab-Chinese Theatre Design Programme.

The programme aligns with the vision of Quarter Century Theatre and Performing Arts Centre to strengthen members’ participation in international artistic experiences and connect local theatre training with the latest global practices in performing arts and modern digital technologies.