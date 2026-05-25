UAE delivers 40 tonnes of medical supplies, four ambulances to health sector in Gaza Strip

GAZA, 25th May, 2026 (WAM) -- A new UAE aid convoy carrying 40 tonnes of medical supplies and four ambulances has been delivered to support the healthcare system and strengthen the ability of medical teams to respond to humanitarian and emergency cases amid the difficult conditions in the Gaza Strip.

The aid, part of ''Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'', comes within the framework of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian and relief efforts to support the people of Gaza and alleviate their suffering. The medical supplies and ambulances will help enhance healthcare services and provide essential support to hospitals and medical personnel working around the clock.

The medical aid convoy is part of a series of humanitarian and relief convoys that the UAE continues to send to the Gaza Strip under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 since the outbreak of the crisis, reaffirming the country’s continued support for affected families and its commitment to easing their suffering across various humanitarian, health, and relief sectors.