UAE marks World Football Day

DUBAI, 25th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Special Olympics UAE, in cooperation with the UAE Football Association (UAEFA)— the strategic partner for football sports — organised the 2026 World Football Day celebration under the slogan “Football Unites Us” at the Association’s headquarters in Dubai.

The event attracted wide participation from People of Determination players, coaches, and their unified partners.

The celebration comes within the framework of the ongoing partnership between the two sides, aimed at enhancing unified sports programmes, supporting the empowerment of People of Determination, and promoting the values of social inclusion through sports, in line with the UAE’s vision of building a more inclusive and sustainable society.

The event highlighted the role of the UAE Football Association in supporting sports and community initiatives, as well as its commitment to providing an integrated sports environment that contributes to developing the skills of Special Olympics players and enhancing their participation in various sporting activities.

Celebrated annually on May 25, the World Football Day is a high‑level UN celebration highlighting football's role in unity, youth empowerment, and global solidarity. The event marks the annual celebration of World Football Day, following the UN General Assembly's adoption of the resolution during its 78th Session. The resolution acknowledges "the global reach of football and its impact in various spheres, including commerce, peace and diplomacy, and recognising that football creates a space for cooperation.