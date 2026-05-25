Fujairah to host West Asia Archery Cup

ABU DHABI, 25th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The West Asia Archery Federation has approved Fujairah as the host of the third edition of the West Asia Cup 2026, with broad participation from national teams across the region, from October 15 to 22.

Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim Al Shadoukhi, Secretary-General of the West Asia Federation, said the championship will feature the under-18, under-21, and senior categories in recurve and compound bow competitions for men and women.

He added that the tournament is being held within the framework of supporting and preparing West Asian national team players across all age categories, in addition to preparing teams for participation in the third stage of the upcoming Asian Cup Championship in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, from October 24 to 29, and enhancing the technical standards of the sport at all levels.