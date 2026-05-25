On World Football Day 2026, UEFA commits to using football to drive positive change beyond pitch

BRUSSELS, 25th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) is committed to using football to drive positive change beyond the pitch.

Across Europe and beyond, our initiatives are using football to promote inclusion, well-being and opportunity, reflecting the wider goals behind World Football Day, launched by the United Nations (UN) in 2024, said the UEFA in a message to mark the World Football Day.

''A founding member of the UN’s Football for the Goals initiative, we continue to support the game's contribution to the UN Sustainable Development Goals,'' it underscored.

''From EURO final tournaments to youth competitions, we continue to implement measures designed to create inclusive, accessible and environmentally responsible events for players, supporters and local communities.''

''Beyond the football pitch, our Take Care programme is helping young people adopt healthier habits across six areas of daily life, with a wealth of resources freely available on physical activity, nutrition, mental health, digital addiction, substance awareness and road safety,'' it added.

World Football Day is celebrated each year on 25 May. The date honours the first-ever international football tournament, when teams from all over the globe came together to compete at the 1924 Olympic Games in Paris, laying the foundation for a worldwide phenomenon that transcends borders and unites people across cultures.

In 2024, to mark the 100th anniversary of that tournament, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution creating World Football Day to celebrate how football can continue to support the UN Sustainable Development Goals.