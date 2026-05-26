698 Sharjah’s mosques all set for Eid Al Adha prayers

SHARJAH, 26th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Department of Islamic Affairs announced its readiness to welcome worshippers for Eid Al Adha prayers. They have designated 698 mosques throughout the emirate's cities and regions.

The department confirmed that the mosques are completely prepared. They have finished several preparatory tasks, including general cleaning and preventive maintenance.

The department has chosen over 90 mosques to give the Eid sermon in several languages for non-Arabic speakers. These languages include Urdu, Malayalam, Tamil, and English.

The department stated that the Eid prayer will take place at 5:45 am in Sharjah and Al Hamriyah, at 5:44 am in Al Dhaid and Al Bataeh, at 5:45 am in Al Mudam and Mleiha, and at 5:42 am in the Eastern Region.

The department announced that it is actvely implementing the awareness and advocacy programme during the first ten days of Dhul-Hijjah, including lectures and awareness activities about the virtues of these blessed days, the rulings and conditions of Eid Udhiya (sacrifice), and the traditions and etiquette of Eid.