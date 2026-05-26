UAE floating hospital receives two new cases from Gaza, bringing total patients to 85 since Rafah crossing reopening

AL ARISH, 26th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish, Egypt, has received two new patients from the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing to provide them with the necessary medical care and treatment, as part of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian and medical efforts under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 to support the Palestinian people and alleviate their suffering amid the difficult humanitarian conditions.

The arrival of the two new patients has brought the total number of cases received by the UAE Floating Hospital through the Rafah crossing to 85 since the crossing reopened in February. Medical and nursing teams promptly began conducting the required examinations and medical evaluations to ensure each patient receives appropriate healthcare and treatment according to the highest medical standards.

The UAE Floating Hospital continues to fulfil its humanitarian and medical role by receiving Palestinian patients arriving from the Gaza Strip and providing integrated treatment and healthcare services, including examinations, diagnosis, treatment, surgical operations, physiotherapy sessions and dialysis services, contributing to meeting the needs of patients and the injured while continuously monitoring their health conditions.

Managed by a specialised Emirati medical and administrative team and supported by an Indonesian medical team, the hospital continues to provide round-the-clock healthcare services and handle various medical cases efficiently, reflecting the UAE’s enduring humanitarian commitment to supporting the Palestinian people through Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.