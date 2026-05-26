UN condemns train explosion in Pakistan

NEW YORK, 26th May, 2026 (WAM) -- António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, strongly condemned the explosion targeting a train in Pakistan’s Balochistan province. He extended his deepest condolences to the families of those killed and wished a swift recovery to those injured.

In a statement issued by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, Guterres reiterated that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations is unacceptable, stressing that the perpetrators must be identified and brought to justice.

The Secretary-General concluded his statement by reaffirming the solidarity of the United Nations with the people and Government of Pakistan.