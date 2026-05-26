Dubai welcomes Eid Al Adha with major discounts across thousands of stores

DUBAI, 25th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai is preparing to welcome one of the city’s biggest seasonal shopping events with the launch of the ‘3 Day Super Sale’ from 27th to 31st May, coinciding with the Eid Al Adha holiday, offering discounts of up to 90 percent across more than 500 brands at thousands of stores and online platforms throughout the emirate.

Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment under the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, the event aims to boost retail activity and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global shopping and entertainment destination through offers covering fashion, electronics, beauty products, homeware, jewellery and accessories.

A wide range of international brands and major retailers are participating in the campaign, alongside some of Dubai’s leading shopping destinations.

The event also includes additional benefits through various loyalty programmes offering cashback, reward points, exclusive promotions and travel miles, while the ‘Win Your Home in Dubai’ initiative gives shoppers the chance to win residential units offered by Binghatti Developers through eligible purchases.