Sharjah Summer Promotions 2026 kicks off with tourism, retail offers

SHARJAH, 26th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Summer Promotions 2026 opened on Tuesday under a joint initiative by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority and the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with government entities and private sector partners.

The campaign, running from 26th May to 31st August, will span 100 consecutive days for the first time and feature participation from hotels, shopping malls, retail outlets, and tourism and entertainment destinations across the emirate.

The season begins with offers on hotel stays, hospitality and entertainment activities, followed by discounts and promotions on local and international brands from 1st July.

The campaign will also feature a programme of family-oriented events and tourism experiences aimed at visitors from within the UAE and abroad, reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a summer destination for families.

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, said Sharjah continued to strengthen its position as one of the region’s leading family tourism destinations through its diverse tourism, cultural and entertainment offerings, supported by advanced infrastructure and a growing hospitality sector.

"Through Sharjah Summer Promotions 2026, we aim to present an exceptional season that allows families and visitors to enjoy integrated experiences combining entertainment, relaxation, shopping, and the discovery of the emirate’s diverse tourist attractions," he said.

Al Midfa added that the campaign reflected Sharjah’s commitment to developing the tourism sector and supporting sustainable economic growth by highlighting the emirate’s natural, cultural and entertainment assets.

The programme includes events and activities across major tourist attractions, shopping centres and hospitality venues, alongside workshops and entertainment activities for children and families.

Among the featured destinations are Al Noor Island, Pearls Kingdom Waterpark and Mleiha National Park, offering visitors experiences ranging from nature and culture to water activities and desert adventures.

The campaign also offers discounts on fashion, perfumes, electronics, household products and dining, alongside hotel and hospitality promotions.

Organisers said the initiative aims to support the retail and tourism sectors and stimulate economic activity through cooperation between government entities, private sector partners and strategic stakeholders.