FIFA World Cup 2026 Team Base Camps finalised

ZÜRICH, 26th May, 2026 (WAM) -- FIFA has confirmed the training base camp sites for the 48 teams participating in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, marking another organisational milestone ahead of the largest edition of the tournament.

The 48 TBC Training Sites spanning Canada, Mexico and the United States will play a vital role for the participating nations as they get set to compete in the biggest World Cup ever. The world-class training facilities each team has selected will become their “home away from home”, and serve as the location where their players, coaches and staff will spend a significant portion of their time throughout the group stage.

FIFA said that 39 teams will be located in the United States, with seven in Mexico and two in Canada.

“Team Base Camps are an integral part of the fabric of any FIFA World Cup™,” said Heimo Schirgi, Chief Operating Officer of the FIFA World Cup 2026. “They are where teams put down roots, train and recuperate, and experience the day-to-day rhythms of the tournament. Finalising the list of Team Base Camp Training Sites for the FIFA World Cup 2026 is especially exciting because of its unprecedented scale, which gives us the welcome and wonderful opportunity to involve even more communities and fans in this groundbreaking tournament.”

The TBC Training Site selection process was extensive and collaborative. It officially commenced in 2024 when a foundational list of elite options was provided to prospective qualifiers. That list was refined and enhanced throughout 2025.

Following the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ in early December 2025, the then 42 qualified teams began submitting their choices from among over 60 options based partly on the geographical zones where they will contest their group stage matches.

Colombia, Iran, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, South Africa, Tunisia and Uruguay are confirmed as the seven participating teams based in Mexico. Both Canada and Panama will have their TBC Training Site in Canada, with the remaining 39 teams located in the United States.

Saudi Arabia will hold its training camp in the US city of Austin at Austin FC’s Stadium, while Qatar selected Santa Barbara, Egypt chose Spokane, Iraq chose Greenbrier County, Jordan chose Portland, Morocco selected New York, and both Algeria and Argentina chose Kansas City.

Brazil will be based in New York and New Jersey, England in Kansas City, France in Boston, Germany in Winston-Salem, Spain in Chattanooga, and the United States in Irvine.