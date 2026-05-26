House of Wisdom celebrates Emirati Writer’s Day with writers, publishers

SHARJAH, 26th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Marking Emirati Writer’s Day, the House of Wisdom (HoW) in Sharjah hosted a two-day cultural programme featuring panel discussions, literary activities, and book signings to strengthen the presence of Emirati writers and create opportunities for direct engagement between readers and creators.

The programme featured “Our Writers”, which included a mini exhibition of Emirati literary publications, alongside a discussion, organised in collaboration with Kalimat Group, exploring young adult literature in the UAE through the novel “The Story Thief,” coinciding with the book’s official launch at HoW.

“Emirati Writer’s Day celebrates the creative voices that have shaped the UAE’s cultural landscape and carried the country’s identity, stories and values to new generations through writing," said Marwa Al Aqroubi, Executive Director of HoW.

She added, "Emirati writers play a vital role in preserving cultural memory, strengthening the presence of language and knowledge, and building dialogue with the world. HoW continues to support Emirati writers by creating interactive spaces that connect them with readers and reinforce the relationship between society, books and knowledge.”

The first day featured the “Our Writers” initiative, offering visitors the opportunity to explore and purchase a selection of literary publications and engage directly with participating authors in an interactive setting that brought readers and creators together.

The initiative featured participation from local publishers including Kalimat Group, Ghaf Publishing, Austin Macauley Publishers, Menassah Distribution Company, Kuttab Publication and Dar Qessa.

The event also featured signing sessions with Emirati authors, reflecting the diversity of Emirati literary voices and publishing experiences.

HoW hosted a session within its “HOW Talks” series titled “Between Narrative and Identity”, organised in collaboration with Kalimat Group, to explore young adult literature in the UAE through the novel “The Story Thief” as a reflection of the interests and questions of younger generations.

The session featured Emirati novelist Nadia Al Najjar, writer and translator Noura Al Khoori, and illustrator Asma Al Hamli, and was moderated by writer and media professional Eman Al Yousuf. The discussion explored the role of storytelling in shaping awareness and expressing the identities and experiences of young readers, while also marking the official launch of “The Story Thief”, co-authored by Al Najjar and Al Khoori.

Emirati Writer’s Day is observed annually on 26th May, marking the founding of the Emirates Writers Union in 1984. The occasion recognises the role of Emirati writers in enriching the UAE’s cultural and intellectual life, strengthening national identity and advancing Emirati literature across Arab and international cultural circles.