Seven die in France from causes related to heatwave

PARIS, 26th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Seven people have died in France in circumstances related directly or indirectly to the current heatwave, French Junior ​Energy Minister Maud Bregeon said on Tuesday.

Five of the seven fatalities were people drowning in lakes, ‌rivers ⁠or on beaches, Bregeon said. The ‌government has ⁠ordered local authorities ​to ⁠take measures to protect people ⁠during sports events, she said.

⁠France has been experiencing higher-than-average temperatures since Saturday.

Most ⁠of ​Brittany has ⁠been put under an orange-level warning by weather agency Meteo France, which expects temperatures to ​reach up ‌to 36 degrees Celsius ​on Tuesday afternoon.