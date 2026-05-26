Four dead, two injured after train hits school bus in Belgium

BRUSSELS, 26th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Four people, including two children, were killed when a train hit a school minibus in northern Belgium on Tuesday, the Deputy Prime Minister said.

"A tragic collision between a train and a school bus took place in Buggenhout this morning. Four people have been killed, including two children," Maxime Prevot wrote on X.

The children were aged 15 and 12, the public prosecutor's office said at a press conference.

A police spokesperson told the media that seven children, a supervisor and a driver were aboard the minibus. The other five children on board were sent to hospital in a critical condition but are now all said to be stable.

Also killed were a 27-year-old teacher and the bus' 49-year-old driver.