Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED5 million to Faraj Fund

ABU DHABI, 26th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Faraj Fund, affiliated with the Ministry of Interior, announced it had received a donation of AED5 million from Dubai Islamic Bank in support of the “Farajat” community initiative ahead of Eid Al Adha.

The contribution helped secure the release of 74 financially distressed inmates from correctional and penal institutions across the UAE.

Khalil Badran, Chairman of the Faraj Fund, said the fund continued its humanitarian efforts to support financially distressed individuals through ongoing backing from partners and donors.

He praised Dubai Islamic Bank’s contribution, describing it as a reflection of the bank’s commitment to charitable work and social solidarity.

Dubai Islamic Bank said its support for the Faraj Fund stemmed from its commitment to corporate social responsibility and humanitarian initiatives serving the community.