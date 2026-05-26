SEWA receives 4,411 design approval requests

SHARJAH, 26th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) received 4,411 requests for approving electricity, water and natural gas design plans for commercial, residential, industrial, government and agricultural buildings across the emirate during the first quarter of 2026.

The authority also issued 718 no-objection certificates covering electricity, water, gas and fibre-optic services, in addition to 441 no-objection certificates for roadworks. This brings the total number of issued certificates to 1,159.

The requests received for approving design plans were distributed as follows: 1,614 requests for electricity designs, 1,046 requests for water designs, and 1,751 requests for natural gas designs.

Engineer Abdulrahim Al Zarouni, Director of the Shared Services Department, stated that the authority continues to develop and upgrade its services in cooperation with strategic partners. He noted that these efforts align with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, aimed at improving public services, saving time and effort, and facilitating procedures for residents and investors.

Al Zarouni added that the increase in requests reflected ongoing expansion and development projects across Sharjah, highlighting continued economic, social and urban growth in the emirate.