1.7 million pilgrims perform 1447 AH Hajj

ARAFAT, 26th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) of Saudi Arabia announced today that the total number of pilgrims for the 1447 AH Hajj season reached 1,707,301, with international pilgrims arriving through various entry points making up 1,546,655, while domestic pilgrims, comprising citizens and residents, reached 160,646.

According to GASTAT statistical results for the 2026 Hajj season, the total headcount of domestic and international pilgrims comprised 893,396 male pilgrims and 813,905 female pilgrims.

Regarding statistics on international pilgrims, GASTAT outlined that 1,485,729 arrived through air entry points, 54,429 arrived through road entry points, and 6,497 arrived through sea entry points.

GASTAT relied on the Ministry of Interior's administrative records as its primary source for the 2026 Hajj season, utilising a unified, register-based model adopted over the past six years to ensure highly accurate and reliable statistical data.