Pilgrims depart Arafat for Muzdalifah

ARAFAT, 26th May, 2026 (WAM) -- As the sun set on the ninth day of Dhu Al-Hijjah, pilgrims began departing Arafat for Muzdalifah after completing their standing at Arafat and performing the core pillar of Hajj.

Upon arriving in Muzdalifah, pilgrims perform the Maghrib and Isha prayers combined and delayed in accordance with the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and spend the night there before heading tomorrow morning, on Eid Al-Adha, to Mina to perform the stoning of Jamrat Al-Aqaba.

The departure from Arafat to Muzdalifah marks the third stage of the pilgrims journey through the holy sites, with their movement proceeding smoothly thanks to the intensive efforts of the authorities serving the pilgrims.