China's e-commerce sector maintains steady expansion in January-April

BEIJING, 26th May, 2026 (WAM) -- China's e-commerce sector has sustained steady expansion in the first four months of 2026, with the sector continuing to stimulate consumption vitality and empower the real economy, Xinhua News Agency reported data released by the Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday.

During the January-April period, China's online retail sales of goods and services rose 6.6 % year on year, with online retail sales of goods contributing 72.2 % to the growth of total retail sales of consumer goods.

Online sales of agricultural products increased 12.2 % during the period, while the e-commerce transaction value of metal products and chemical products rose 34.8 % and 12.2 %, respectively, data from the ministry showed.

E-commerce has also boosted the rapid growth of service sectors such as tourism and catering, with online sales in tourism and catering jumping 33.2 % and 20 %, respectively.