China launches new communication technology test satellite

WENCHANG, 27th May, 2026 (WAM) -- China sent a new communication technology test satellite into space from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan on Wednesday, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The satellite was launched at 12:16 a.m. (Beijing time) aboard a modified Long March-7 carrier rocket and has entered its preset orbit.

The satellite is primarily intended for verifying multi-band, high-speed satellite communication technologies.

This mission marked the 645th flight of the Long March carrier rocket series