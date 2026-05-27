RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Adha prayer at Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Mosque

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 27th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, performed the Eid Al-Adha prayer at Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Mosque.

Performing the prayer alongside H.H. were H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, and a number of sheikhs, heads and directors of federal and local departments, citizens and members of Arab and Islamic communities residing in the UAE.

Following the prayer, H.H. Sheikh Saud exchanged Eid greetings with well-wishers.