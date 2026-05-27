UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Adha prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mu'alla Mosque

UMM AL QAIWAIN, 27th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, today offered the Eid Al-Adha prayer at the Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mu'alla Mosque.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, a number of Sheikhs and senior officials also performed the prayer alongside the Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler.

After the prayer, Sheikh Saud exchanged Eid greetings with Sheikhs and senior officials.