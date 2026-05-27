Reem Al Hashimy visits Australia to further promote, advance bilateral relations, strategic cooperation

ABU DHABI, 27th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, conducted an official visit to Australia from 26–27 May 2026, with the aim of further enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries and to discuss areas of mutual interest.

Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia, welcomed Al Hashimy to Australia, and expressed his appreciation for the strategic partnership between both countries. He also reaffirmed Australia’s commitment to the UAE and its people.

During the visit, Al Hashimy met with Richard Marles, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence of Australia, following up on his recent visit to the UAE on 16 May 2026 and his meeting with UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Discussions between the two sides focused on opportunities to strengthen economic cooperation, investment, and broader bilateral ties between the two countries.

The two sides also exchanged views on the latest regional developments, including the repercussions of Iran’s unprovoked terrorist missile attacks on regional security and stability, and their wider impact on the global economy and energy security. Al Hashimy emphasised the need for a comprehensive resolution to the conflict that addresses the full range of Iran's threats, including its nuclear capabilities, missiles, drones, terrorist proxies, and disruption of international maritime routes.

She reaffirmed the UAE’s resilience in the face of the Iranian terrorist aggression and highlighted the strength of the UAE–Australia strategic partnership. She expressed deep appreciation for the defense support provided by Australia, which reflects the close partnership, mutual trust, and longstanding friendship between the two countries.

Al Hashimy also commended the unity, resilience, and solidarity demonstrated across the UAE community throughout the war, noting that the country is home to more than 200 nationalities, including a vibrant Australian community of over 30,000 people.

As part of her visit, Al Hashimy met with Don Farrell, Minister for Trade and Tourism. She commended the successful signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in November 2024, which contributed to more than 35 percent growth in bilateral trade, increasing from USD 4.2 billion in 2024 to USD 5.8 billion in 2025, with the Australian business community in the UAE playing an important role in the growth of two-way trade. Her Excellency emphasized that the agreement continues to unlock new opportunities for trade and investment between the UAE and Australia.

The UAE has continued to expand its network of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) and strategic economic partnerships — with 36 CEPAs signed to date — as part of its long-term strategy to diversify economic ties and strengthen international cooperation across trade, industry, and investment.

Al Hashimy also held discussions with several Australian officials, including Chris Bowen, Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Anne Aly, Minister for International Development, and Matt Thistlethwaite, Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade and Assistant Minister for Immigration. Discussions focused on areas of mutual interest, including humanitarian and development assistance, regional developments and peace efforts, as well as energy and water security.

Al Hashimy underscored the urgency of intensifying and coordinating international efforts to address global water security challenges, highlighting the critical importance of water resources and their interlinkages with food security, energy, and environmental sustainability.

Al Hashimy also delivered remarks at Asia Society’s The Bigger Picture event series, attended by leading policymakers and business executives. During the session, Her Excellency highlighted the UAE’s approach to economic partnership, regional stability, and international cooperation.

At the conclusion of her visit, Al Hashimy reaffirmed the longstanding friendship and strategic partnership between the UAE and Australia. Her Excellency expressed her aspiration to deepen cooperation further across areas of shared priority, including security, economic growth, and regional stability.

The UAE delegation included Dr. Fahad Al Taffaq, UAE Ambassador to Australia, along with officials from the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.