Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Adha prayer at Sharjah Mosque

SHARJAH, 27th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, performed Eid Al-Adha prayer, on Wednesday, at Sharjah Mosque, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Joining Their Highnesses in the prayer were anumber of Sheikhs, chairman of department and senior officials.

Sheikh Dr Abdullah Mansour delivered the Eid sermon, during which he addressed the virtues of monotheism with which Allah sent His messengers, stressing that Islam is founded upon sincerity and devotion to Allah and adherence to the teachings and guidance of Prophet Mohammed, peace be upon him.

He outlined the principles of the correct path based on moderation and balance, free from extremism and negligence, noting that righteousness of the heart is achieved through piety and obedience to Allah. He also spoke about the significance of the Day of Sacrifice as one of the greatest days in Islam and the reward of honouring the ritual of the sacrificial offering.

The sermon also highlighted one of the greatest blessings bestowed upon a believer: being granted a righteous wife and good offspring who support him in obedience and uprightness. Sheikh Dr Mansour stressed the importance of building families upon sound religious and moral foundations, given the family’s central role in raising children and instilling noble values.

He further underscored the importance of promoting tolerance, forgiveness and maintaining family ties, while rejecting hatred, disputes and all causes of division within society, in a way that reinforces social cohesion and love among people.

Sheikh Dr Abdullah Mansour concluded the Eid sermon by praying that Allah continues to bless the United Arab Emirates with security and stability, protects its wise leadership, citizens and residents, and grants them lasting health and wellbeing.