UAE President receives Rulers of the Emirates and Sheikhs on occasion of Eid Al-Adha

ABU DHABI, 27th May, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, together with Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers, Sheikhs, and well-wishers on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

Their Highnesses exchanged greetings and best wishes on the blessed occasion, praying for continued prosperity, security, and stability for the UAE and its people.

His Highness received His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah; His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

Also extending Eid greetings to His Highness the President, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman;H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain.

Their Highnesses exchanged cordial conversations on the occasion and prayed for the continued progress and prosperity of the UAE, and for further success in achieving the country’s aspirations and strengthening its achievements under the leadership of the UAE President and through the dedication of its people.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Zayed For Good Foundation; Lieutenant General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Zayed For Good Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for People of Determination; H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; along with a number of Sheikhs, officials, and officials.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also received well-wishers including officials, citizens, and guests of the UAE.