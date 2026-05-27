Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al-Adha well-wishers

SHARJAH, 27th May, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received well-wishers, on Wednesday, at Al Badi’ Palace, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah received Eid greetings on the blessed religious occasion from Sheikhs, top officials, senior officers of the Sharjah Police, the Amiri Guard, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Sharjah, as well as citizens, tribal representatives, dignitaries and officials.

The well-wishers expressed their sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, which holds a cherished place in the hearts of Muslims, praying to Almighty Allah to bless His Highness with continued good health and wellbeing, and to grant the United Arab Emirates further progress and prosperity, as well as blessings and goodness for the Arab and Islamic nations.