Ajman Ruler receives Eid Al-Adha well-wishers

AJMAN, 27th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, today received Eid Al-Adha well-wishers at Al Zaher Palace.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid exchanged greetings with several Sheikhs, dignitaries, notables, senior officials, heads of government departments, top military and police officials, citizens, and residents.

The well-wishers extended their congratulations and best wishes to Their Highnesses on this blessed occasion, wishing them continued health and happiness, and praying The Almighty to bestow the UAE, its leadership, its people, and the Arab and Islamic nations with peace, goodness and blessings.