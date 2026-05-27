More than 1,300 enterprises adopt engineering solutions developed by young participants in Engineering Personnel of Russia competition

CHELYABINSK, Russia, 27th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The final of the 12th All-Russian career guidance technology competition, "Engineering Personnel of Russia", was held in Chelyabinsk, according to TV BRICS. More than 2,000 teams from 68 regions of Russia and four countries took part in the qualifying stages. A total of 720 young engineers advanced to the federal stage. They developed robots, drones, and programmable systems, solving real-world challenges faced by factories and industrial enterprises.

Engineering Personnel of Russia (IKaR) is a series of nationwide competitions aimed at promoting scientific and technical creativity and enhancing the prestige of engineering professions.

A total of 227 teams from 58 regions of Russia and three other countries competed for the title of overall winners. Representatives of 15 regions emerged victorious across nine categories. More than 1,300 enterprises acted as industrial partners for the young engineers during the 12th season. Cooperation with a real industrial client is a mandatory requirement for participation.

The use of artificial intelligence in projects and fully autonomous models was one of the distinctive features of this season. The competition introduced a new category, IKaR-CODE, in which teams developed web applications and software for industrial automation. An important requirement was that projects had to deliver a measurable economic benefit to businesses.

The overall winner in this category was a team from Krasnodar Krai. The school students developed a virtual simulator for a powder-coating workshop. The programme enables newcomers to practise hazardous technological processes in a safe digital environment before being granted access to expensive equipment. The project has already been approved for implementation in a real production facility.

“What makes IKaR so valuable is the complete immersion in the industry and interaction with a real industrial client. It is not merely an educational task but a project that can be applied in a particular sector,” noted Vitaly Litke, Minister of Education and Science of the Chelyabinsk Region.

In the IKaR-PROFI-AGROTECH category, first place went to a team from Altai Krai with a prototype of an automated seeder designed for precise and uniform sowing with minimal labour and resource costs. Partners from an industry association received a ready-made engineering solution capable of reducing production costs.

In the youngest category, IKaRenok, a team from the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug took first place. Together with a partner from the oil and gas sector, the preschool participants devised a method for processing waste in rotational workers’ settlements. In the IKaR-CLASSIC category, first place was awarded to a team from Kemerovo Region for an automated terminal for shipping iron ore concentrate. In IKaR-START, school students from Murmansk Region won with a service robot for a mining and processing plant capable of replacing modern excavators, increasing ore extraction and reducing operating costs.

Alongside the competition, a business programme was held over both days. Experts from across the country, including representatives of government authorities, industrial enterprises, universities, and educational development institutions, discussed mechanisms for preparing school students for engineering careers and employment in industry. Strategic sessions on the future of engineering education, presentations of the “school–university–enterprise” pathway, and a case-study tour on organising a technical club within a regular school were also held.