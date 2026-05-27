Hantavirus cases from cruise outbreak rise to 13: WHO

GENEVA, 27th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The number of cases of Hantavirus linked to a cruise ship at the center of an outbreak has increased to 13, the head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.

“Spain reported a new ‌case among ‌the passengers who ‌are ⁠in quarantine, which brings ⁠the total number of cases to 13,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a post on X.

Among them three died, ⁠but there have ‌been no ‌new deaths since May 2, Ghebreyesus ‌said.

In the last ‌two weeks all remaining passengers, crew members and medical ⁠staff ⁠disembarked the MV Hondius luxury liner at the centre of the outbreak.