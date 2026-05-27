Hantavirus cases from cruise outbreak rise to 13: WHO

GENEVA, 27th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The number of cases of Hantavirus linked to a cruise ship at the center of an outbreak has increased to 13, the head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.
“Spain reported a new case among the passengers who are in quarantine, which brings the total number of cases to 13,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a post on X.
Among them three died, but there have been no new deaths since May 2, Ghebreyesus said.
In the last two weeks all remaining passengers, crew members and medical staff disembarked the MV Hondius luxury liner at the centre of the outbreak.