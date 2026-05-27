NASA unveils next steps to build permanent Moon base

WASHINGTON, 27th May, 2026 (WAM) -- NASA has released details of robotic landers, hopping drones and vehicles it aims to send to the Moon as part of US plans to build a lunar base.

In March, NASA announced a $20 billion programme to construct a permanent base powered by nuclear and solar energy at the Moon's south pole by 2032.

NASA said the initial development of the Moon Base will occur over three phases beginning now and stretching to 2032 and beyond.

A base would allow the US to carry out scientific experiments, potentially mine valuable resources, and travel to Mars more easily.