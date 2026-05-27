China's industrial firms report faster profit growth amid policy support

BEIJING, 27th May, 2026 (WAM) -- China's industrial profits grew at a faster pace in the first four months of 2026, buoyed by effective macro policies and the performance of new growth drivers, including equipment manufacturing and high-tech manufacturing.

China's major industrial firms, those with an annual main business revenue of at least 20 million yuan (about US$2.93 million), saw their combined profits rise 18.2% year on year in the January-April period, 2.7 percentage points faster than the growth registered in the first quarter, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In April alone, profits of major industrial firms increased 24.7% from a year earlier, Xinhua News Agency reported, citing the NBS figures.

Major industrial firms also posted steady revenue growth. In the first four months, their combined operating revenue rose 5.2% year on year, 0.2 percentage points faster than in the first quarter, providing important support for the continued recovery in corporate performance.