IMF says Italy's GDP up 0.5% until 2027

ROME, 27th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Wednesday Italy's GDP will rise 0.5% in 2026 and 2027 but public debt will still remain too high after Italy was recently forecast to overtake Greece as the eurozone's most indebted nation, Italian News Agency (ANSA) reported.

"The Italian economy is expected to continue growing at a moderate pace, weighed down by external headwinds and structural challenges.

Real GDP increased by 0.5% in 2025." With the impact of the war, GDP growth is forecast at 0.5% this year and in 2027, according to Article IV of the International Monetary Fund.

"Fiscal consolidation," it emphasised, "has continued to progress, but public debt remains too high." The deficit fell to 3.1% of GDP in 2025.

"Despite these achievements, public debt has increased to around 137% of GDP at the end of 2025, and debt dynamics remain vulnerable to shocks to growth, interest rates, and confidence."